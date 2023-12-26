Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell issued a statement after news broke that TJ Hockenson suffered a season-ending injury.

Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury. The Minnesota tight end endured a torn ACL and MCL. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacted to the devastating news Tuesday, via the Minnesota Vikings on X (formerly Twitter).

“TJ, I can't say enough just looking back on whether it'd been when we've had Kirk (Cousins) go down, JJ (Justin Jefferson) go down, some of our guys up front, TJ has been a constant throughout the whole season,” O'Connell said. “Been incredibly tough dealing with some things throughout the year… I absolutely love TJ, love what he is to our organization, love his toughness like I said.”

Hockenson has performed well for the Vikings in 2023. He will finish his season with 95 receptions, 960 receiving yards, and five touchdowns through the air.

The Vikings committed to Hockenson prior to the season by signing him to an extension, and his production has certainly made the contract worthwhile.

O'Connell commented on Hockenson's production and said he is hopeful the Vikings tight end will be ready for the 2024 campaign.

“His production, I mean he's been wildly, wildly productive all season long which was my expectation coming into the season… unfortunately for TJ, he's gonna be on the road to recovery. I know he will attack that with all the resources we have in this building. And knowing TJ, the type of player he is, I'm absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season.”