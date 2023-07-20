The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2023 with renewed competition in the NFC North. Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' quarterback, has remained a steady hand through wins and losses alike.

The former Michigan State Spartan led the Vikings to a 13-4 record last season and has plans for another division title.

On Tuesday, Minnesota unveiled its newest throwback uniforms to much fanfare on Twitter. Cousins' top receiving target Justin Jefferson leapt ahead of Davante Adams for a prestigious number one ranking.

Cousins is featured in a recent Netflix docuseries titled ‘Quarterback' that premiered this past Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NFL Films unveiled a clip from the Cousins portions of the series that has fans reacting with heartfelt emotion, as it details Cousins' reunion with an NFL employee who overcame cancer.

"I beat the cancer." Kirk caught up with an old friend in his return to Washington ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fFFXaoXdj3 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 18, 2023

Cousins and the Vikings will kick off the preseason on August 10th on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. On September 10, they'll host the Buccaneers for their first regular season game in what figures to be a heated contest.

As the season draws near, team chemistry is expected to be a hot topic for the Vikings. Recently, Cousins reacted to a snub from Jefferson as far as his top QB rankings were revealed.

While Cousins has yet to win a Super Bowl, his future with Minnesota appears secure for the time being. Cousins threw for over 4,500 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

A recently published rumor from reporter Mike Florio has the Rams and 49ers possibly vying for Cousins' services in 2024.

For now, the Vikings are headed back to work with a division title and possible Super Bowl on the line.