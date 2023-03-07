Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn helped save a man’s life from a burning car last Sunday. His quarterback Kirk Cousins, while proud, is hardly surprised given the kind of person he knows his wideout to be.

Osborn was one of four people on an Uber that passed the vehicle already in flames after colliding with a pillar at the base of a bridge. Kudos to the Uber driver, who didn’t flinch in getting out of his car to check on the incident. True enough, there was a man trapped inside and the group scrambled to get him out despite the threat of another explosion, Osborn relayed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast.

“At that time, you know, I’m trying to get out of the way of the car. I’m thinking it’s about to blow at any second. That’s what you see in all the movies. I’m like, we got to get this guy out of the way,” KJ Osborn said. “We get him out of the car, and that’s when I picked him up. He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding all on my shirt and everything. I pick him up, and I carry him about 10, 15 yards. This way, we at least away from the car a little bit. By then, you know, the ambulance came. The firefighters got the flames to go down.”

Here are pictures of the car that Vikings’ WR @KJ_Osborn helped pull a man from Sunday night in Austin, Texas: pic.twitter.com/4jhk2bcTaf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

Kirk Cousins reacted to the story with perhaps the ultimate compliment, stating that it’s “on-brand” that KJ Osborn saved a man’s life. It doesn’t get much better of a person than one willing to risk his own life to help save another’s.

This is totally on-brand for @KJ_Osborn. Just a tremendous person & teammate. https://t.co/tfCAgYgcSy — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 7, 2023

KJ Osborn has been a vital contributor for the Vikings’ offense for back-to-back seasons now. However, it’s clear he’s more than just an athlete but rather a true role model even outside the gridiron.