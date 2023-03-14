Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Cleveland Browns look to rebound from their underwhelming 7-10 season, the franchise has focused on building out their defense. The Browns have made another big addition to their burgeoning D, snagging a former Minnesota Vikings standout in NFL free agency.

Cleveland has signed defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tomlinson will get $27.5 million in guaranteed money.

Dalvin Tomlinson has spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the New York Giants. Over 93 total games, Tomlinson has racked up 288 tackles – 26 for a loss – 37 quarterback hits and 13 sacks.

Tomlinson is coming off a strong final season with Minnesota. He earned an impressive 77.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. His pass-rush grade was a pristine 79.1. Tomlinson comes in at 6’3″, 325 lbs. His size will help the Browns tremendously in the run game.

Alongside Tomlinson, Cleveland have also signed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo during NFL free agency. The Browns are committing to their defense after finishing in the middle of the pack last season. Cleveland ranked 14th overall in total defense, allowing 331.2 yards per game.

The Browns’ downfall was in their run game. They ranked 25th in run defense, allowing 135 yards per game on the ground. Adding Tomlinson should help Cleveland take a big step forward in the rushing department.

With a full season of Deshaun Watson under center, Cleveland is ready to make a run at a spot in the playoffs. Adding Tomlinson should only help the Browns reach their ultimate goal.