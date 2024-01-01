Kirk Cousins doing whatever he can to lift up the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings wish they still have Kirk Cousins healthy to help them this late in the 2023 NFL regular season. But with Cousins done for the rest of the campaign due to injury, Minnesota will have to content itself being cheered by the quarterback, who did his best doing that, while being shirtless, prior to Sunday's Week 17 showdown at home against NFC North division rivals Green Bay Packers.

Shirtless Kirk Cousins leading the “SKOL” chant in Minnesota is electric 😂pic.twitter.com/euEUOiYkwh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2024

This is not the first time that Cousins went viral by simply going shirtless. It can be remembered that the internet had a great time back in 2022 when Cousins celebrated on the team plane without a shirt and with chains on after a win over the Washington Commanders.

Vikings still hoping to make the playoffs

The Vikings entered Week 17's matchup versus the Packers still with hopes of making the playoffs amid a 7-8 record. If they win against Green Bay and take care of business in Week 18 on the road against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings will get a guarantee to play beyond the regular season. They can't think too far out, though, All their focus at the moment should be on winning against the Packers, who lost to Minnesota back in Week 8 at Lambeau Field.

In that first meeting, the Vikings still had Cousins, who threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23/31 completions to lead Minnesota to a 24-10 victory. It was also in that same game that Cousins suffered the torn Achilles injury that cut his season short.