The wait for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson's return to action will be a little longer. Minnesota is reportedly not ready to take Hockenson off the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he will not be able to see the field for at least four weeks into the 2024 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Minnesota is leaving TE T.J. Hockenson on the, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per sources. Hockenson still is recovering from last season’s torn ACL but is expected to return this season.”

It appears that Hockenson has yet to fully recover from the season-ending torn ACL and MCL injuries he suffered in a Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Although he will not be able to suit up in the first four Vikings games in the upcoming campaign, Hockenson is still expected to make his return at some point. The earliest he can make his 2024 NFL debut will be in Week 5 when the Vikings take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

However, that game precedes a Week 6 bye for Minnesota. The Vikings could potentially let Hockenson on the sidelines for at least one more week and have him ready for Week 7, interestingly, versus his former team, the Lions at home.

No T.J. Hockenson for the Vikings from Weeks 1 to 4

Without Hockenson in the early goings of the 2024 season, the Vikings will be leaning on the tight end trio of Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, and Robert Tonyan to share the load in the tight end position. The absence of Hockenson is a significant one for the Vikings, who will have Sam Darnold starting under center come Week 1. That being said, the Vikings still have great weapons downfield to make life easier for Darnold. The Vikings have the dangerous wideout combo of Jordan Addison and, of course, Justin Jefferson — arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL today.

Hockenson, who put pen on paper to ink a four-year extension deal worth $66 million with the Vikings in 2023, had a career-high 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 95 receptions and 127 targets across 15 games (11 starts) with the Lions and Minnesota last season.

The Vikings will open their 2024 season on the road versus the New York Giants on Sep. 8. Then they will face the San Francisco and the Houston Texans in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively – both at home. In Week 4, Minnesota squares off against NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.