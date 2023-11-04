After falling to an Achilles injury, the Vikings must ponder what to do with Kirk Cousins and the quarterback position next season.

The Minnesota Vikings were just starting to turn things around when Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury ending his season. For that reason, the coaching staff was forced to trade for Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals. However, the question remains, what is Minnesota's long-term plan at quarterback?

Kirk Cousins is 35 years old and is currently in the final year of his contract. He's set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason. With that said, the Vikings have a choice to make. Word around the league is that Minnesota is legitimately considering re-signing Cousins, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Though his future is unclear, conversations I’ve had with sources over the last few months suggest Minnesota will try to bring him back and that there are many in the building who want that.”

This is rather notable considering what's at stake for Minnesota. With Kirk Cousins out for the season, there is a real chance they end up in the bottom half of the league. If that's the case, the Vikings could find themselves with a great first round pick for a rookie class loaded with quarterbacks.

Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, the franchise could decide to move on from Cousins completely and pursue one of the rookies available in the offseason. But it also wouldn't be shocking to see the front office bring Cousins back no matter the outcome of this season.

For now, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is set to make his NFL debut in Week 9 for the Vikings. Dobbs will be the backup.