The Minnesota Vikings will head to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos for Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Vikings-Broncos prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-19 in Week 10. Amazingly, they exploded to a 24-3 halftime lead. Then, they held off a furious comeback. Joshua Dobbs went 23 for 34 with 268 yards passing with one touchdown while also rushing eight times for 44 yards and a score. Additionally, Ty Chandler rushed 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Hockenson had 11 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Jordan Addison had four receptions for 69 yards. The Vikings went 6 for 15 on third-down conversions. Furthermore, the defense notched three sacks. It helped that they had a lot of rest since the Vikings won time of possession 33:06-26:54.

On Monday Night, the Broncos stunned the Buffalo Bills 24-22 at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park. At first, they built a 15-8 halftime lead. The Broncos trailed 22-21 with two minutes left. Eventually, Russell Wilson drove the Broncos down the field to set up a game-winning field goal by Will Lutz. Wilson finished 24 for 29 with 193 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 30 yards. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams rushed 21 times for 79 yards and had four receptions for 31 yards and a score. Courtland Sutton had eight receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 8-7. Conversely, the Broncos are 4-3 in seven home games against the Vikings.

Here are the Vikings-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Broncos Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +2.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Broncos Week 11

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings have weathered a major storm and are 6-4 despite losing Kirk Cousins for the season and playing without Justin Jefferson for the past five games. The Vikings are surviving, thanks to a new quarterback.

Dobbs has passed for 426 yards with three touchdowns over two games with the Vikings. Additionally, he has rushed 15 times for 110 yards and two scores. Alexander Mattison has rushed 130 times for 461 yards on a 3.5 yards per carry rate. Somehow, he has not scored a touchdown yet. Chandler has rushed 23 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Thus, there may be a competition brewing at running back.

Hockenson has 71 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Addison has 45 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns over five games. Subsequently, he may return this week.

The defense has made some mistakes. Yet, there are some key pieces. Danielle Hunter has 34 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Likewise, D.J. Wonnum has made 18 solo tackles and five sacks. Harrison Phillips has tacked 31 solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, Byron Murphy has added 29 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Vikings will cover the spread if Dobbs can continue to make strides. Then, the defense must stop the running game.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos are suddenly 4-5 after winning three games in a row. Amazingly, Sean Payton has gotten the best out of this team recently and helped them sneak out some wins. The offense is rolling.

Wilson has passed for 1,806 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Thus, he is having a good bounce-back season and will likely hit 30 touchdowns this season. Williams has rushed 111 times for 436 yards but has not scored a rushing touchdown. Conversely, he has 21 receptions for 109 yards and two scores. Sutton has 41 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy has 30 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has improved slowly since their 70-point debacle. Significantly, Nik Bonitto has had 17 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Jonathan Cooper has tallied 21 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Kareem Jackson has 30 solo tackles and two interceptions. The defense will need to prevent Dobbs from running all over them. Overall, they contained Josh Allen last weekend, so they have recent experience with a running quarterback.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can move the chains, and Wilson can keep playing well. Then, the defense must stop Dobbs from gaining any momentum or running it into the endzone.

Final Vikings-Broncos Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to make a Vikings-Broncos prediction because these teams are very evenly matched. Ultimately, this could go down to the wire as neither team is good enough to impose its will on the other. The best bet to make for this game would be to take the under, as neither offense is good. Therefore, do not expect much scoring.

