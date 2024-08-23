ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final warm-up between two NFC hopefuls as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Vikings enter the game 2-0 in the preseason. In the first game of the pre-season, they would face the Las Vegas Raiders. Two touchdown passes from JJ McCarthy gave the Vikings the lead, but the Raiders took it back on a fourth-quarter field goal. The Vikings would drive the field and hit a field goal as time expired to take the win. They would also take the win over the Browns. It was a 27-12 victory over the Browns that gave them the win.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are also 2-0 in the preseason. It was a 16-13 win to open the preseason in Baltimore. It was a last-second field goal by Jake Elliott that gave them the win. In their game with the Patriots, they scored with 4:23 left in the game and then converted the two-point conversion to take the 14-13 win over the Patriots.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings-Eagles Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

Over: 33.5 (-105)

Under: 33.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles Preseason

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: KMSP (Minneapolis) / WCAU (Philadelphia)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings this year with JJ McCarthy out for the year. He has thrown just eight passes in the pre-season so far, throwing for 59 yards. He may get some time in this game, but the majority of the game will go to the backups. Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, and Matt Corral are all on the roster. Mullins went 11-22 last week with 135 yards and a touchdown. Jaren Hall has gone 11 for 21 for 150 yards and two scored so far i nthe preason. Matt Corrall has not made a pass yet but has been sacked.

Aaron Jones has not seen time yet in the preseason and may not be in this game either. Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and Myles Gaskin will get the bulk of the carries. Chandler did not play last time but ran seven times for 33 yards in the first game. Kene Nwangwu has been great, running 12 times for 97 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Myles Gaskin has run for 67 yards on 14 carries. The top receivers for Minnesota will also be out most likely, but Triston Jackson has been great in the preseason. He has seven receptions for 139 yards and two scores so far in the preseason. Further, Jalen Nailor has brought in four catches for 94 yards. Further, Trent Sherfield has four catches for 69 yards and a score as well.

The defense has also been solid for the most part in the pre-season. They limited the Browns to just ten points, with their other two points being from safety. They had three interceptions last week, including one from Dwight McGlotern who returned 91 yards to set up a score.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jalen Hurts has not seen time this preseason and will most likely not see time in this game. That will leave the two guys competing for the backup job to take the majority of the snaps. Kenny Pickett has gone 25 for 35 so far in the preseason, passing for 156 yards and a touchdown so far. Tanner McKee has completed 21 of 35 passes, for 179 yards, but does not have a touchdown pass. Will Grier has also made five passes in the preseason, going for 35 years.

Saquon Barkley has also not seen time in the pre-season yet and could be out in this game as well. Kenneth Gainwell is the backup this year, running just seven times for 31 yards. Will Shipley has run 12 times for 38 yards this year, while also having five receptions for 38 yards and a score. Tyrion Davis-Price has also been solid in the pre-season. He has run ten times for 62 yards so far in the preseason. At receiver, Joseph Ngata has been solid. He had five receptions last week for 88 yards.

The Eagles defense has also been solid this preseason. They have allowed just 26 points in the two games. They also had an interception last game.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick

With a backup quarterback most likely to take the main role in this game, and both offenses struggling some in the preseason, it could be a low-scoring game. Further, both defensive units have been solid this preseason, even with back-ups. This will be a low-scoring game once again, so take the under.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Under 33.5 (-115)