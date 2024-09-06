ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to begin the season as they take on the New York Giants. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Giants Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -124

New York Giants: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Giants

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings unfortunately lost their starting quarterback to knee surgery. J.J. McCarthy is now out for the season, and Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback now. There is definitely a reason to be hesitant with him under center, but there is still a lot to like about the Vikings' offense. For starters, The Vikings have two very good pass-catchers. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are threats anywhere on the field, so Darnold has people to pass to.

Aaron Jones is the new running back in town, and he is feeling as healthy as he has ever been. Jones needs to get going on the ground if the Vikings want any chance at winning this game. With him feeling healthy, though, Jones should be a very good running back this season. If he can rack up some yards, the Vikings will move the ball downfield, and the game will become easier for Darnold.

Minnesota should be able to play some good defense. They have decent defensive backs, which is important considering they have to shut down Malik Nabers in his NFL debut. Along with that, the defense should have no problem shutting down Daniel Jones. Jones is not the best, and there are no high hopes for him. If the Vikings can keep the Giants to under 20 points, they should win this game.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Daniel Jones is not the greatest quarterback. However, Malik Nabers is one of the most anticipated debuts in the NFL. He was the Giants' first-round pick, and his skill set is one of the best among all rookies. He can run routes, go get the ball, and he has some speed, as well. If Nabers can get himself open, and make some plays, the Giants will have a chance to win this game.

New York also picked up a new running back. He is no Saquon Barkley, but Devin Singletary deserves some praise. He averages 4.6 yards per rush in his career, and he is a threat in the passing game, as well. Expect Singletary to see a lot of snaps in this game. If he can gain at least 90 all-purpose yards, the Giants will have a good chance to win this game.

As stated earlier, the Vikings lost their starting quarterback, so Darnold will take the ball. In his career, Darnold has thrown 63 touchdowns, but he has 56 interceptions to go along with that. His career QBR is low, and he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes. The Giants just need to put a little bit of pressure on Darnold and he will make mistakes.

Final Vikings-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, but I also think it will be low-scoring. With that said, I like the Giants to outlast the Vikings at home on Sunday.

Final Vikings-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (+106)