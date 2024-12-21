ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Creighton Bluejays are a very confusing team. They are good enough to beat Kansas, and bad enough to lose to Nebraska. They are good enough to have earned preseason discussion as a potential Big East championship contender, and they are bad enough to lose by 24 points to Georgetown earlier this week in a Big East game. Creighton's best game is elite. Creighton's worst game is beyond awful. Creighton has so much variance between its best self and its worst iteration, more than most teams in college basketball. Everyone has good days and bad days, but the thing about Creighton this season is how many bad days this team has. Yet, just when you think the bad days are going to continue, the good Creighton shows up. It's a very fascinating profile for a team which had big-time aspirations and — other than the win over Kansas — doesn't have a lot on its resume.

Villanova, like Creighton, has been inconsistent this season. You will see a mixture of good wins and bad losses with the Wildcats. However, what seems to be different from Creighton is that while the Bluejays seem to bounce around from good to bad and back, Villanova was bad in the first three weeks of the season and has gotten better in the past few weeks. Villanova has made a steadier upward push than Creighton, which has gone back and forth.

What still remains to be seen about Villanova, though, is how the Wildcats will fare against comparable Big East competition. They hammered Seton Hall earlier this week, but Seton Hall is profoundly struggling right now under Shaheen Holloway. If Creighton plays well, or at least starts this game well, will Villanova be able to ride with the punches on the road, or will the Wildcats flinch? In a game between two inconsistent teams, it is natural to wonder how consistent both VU and Creighton will be.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is definitely playing better basketball than it did in the first three weeks of the season. More than that, VU is playing better basketball than Creighton in a head-to-head comparison. Creighton didn't merely lose at Georgetown; it got dismantled by 24 points. Villanova typically plays Creighton very competitively, and right now, VU is getting — not giving — nearly a handful of points. The idea that Creighton will win straight up is reasonable, but this certainly doesn't feel like a game Creighton will win comfortably. If this is a one-bucket game either way, Villanova covers. That's a nice little cushion to have.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton was so awful against Georgetown that you know the Jays will be fired up to play this game. They will be mad and motivated. They will show a very different side of themselves at home. If the good version of Creighton shows up, Villanova might get rocked and knocked on its heels, and everything you think you knew about this game will instantly change.

Final Villanova-Creighton Prediction & Pick

If we had to lean to one side, it's Nova, but realistically, this is a matchup of very erratic and undependable teams. Stay away.

Final Villanova-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Villanova +4.5