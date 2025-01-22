ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11) on Wednesday in an important ACC battle at McCamish Pavilion. Virginia Tech has struggled this season, particularly on defense, where they allow 73.1 points per game, ranking near the bottom of the ACC. Offensively, they’ll rely on Tobi Lawal and Tyler Johnson to spark their attack. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has shown flashes of promise, led by guard Lance Terry’s 15.8 PPG and their balanced scoring approach. With a solid 8-5 home record and Virginia Tech’s road struggles, Georgia Tech has the edge in this matchup.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech Odds

Virginia Tech: +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +172

Georgia Tech: -5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech Hokies are primed to secure a victory against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night, leveraging their recent momentum and superior offensive capabilities. Tobi Lawal leads the Hokies' attack, averaging an impressive 12.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds, providing a consistent interior presence. Virginia Tech enters the game with an 8-10 overall record and a 3-4 ACC conference standing, demonstrating resilience in a challenging conference. Their offensive efficiency, averaging 70.4 points per game, gives them an edge against a Georgia Tech squad struggling to find defensive consistency.

The Yellow Jackets will find themselves challenged by Virginia Tech's balanced offensive approach and recent competitive performances. Lance Terry, Georgia Tech's leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, will face significant defensive pressure from the Hokies' strategic game plan. Virginia Tech's road performance and ability to adapt mid-game suggest they can exploit Georgia Tech's defensive vulnerabilities. With Brandon Rechsteiner's playmaking (3.1 assists per game) and the team's collective experience, the Hokies appear well-positioned to control the game's tempo. Georgia Tech's 8-11 record and 2-6 conference standing further underscore their challenges, while Virginia Tech's recent competitive showings indicate they are hitting their stride at the right moment. Expect the Hokies to leverage their offensive versatility and defensive discipline to secure a crucial ACC road victory.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has a strong chance to secure a victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday, fueled by their home-court advantage and balanced offensive attack. The Yellow Jackets are led by Lance Terry, who averages 15.8 points per game and shoots an efficient 46.8% from the field. Terry’s scoring, combined with Nelly George’s playmaking (6.2 assists per game), gives Georgia Tech the tools to break down Virginia Tech’s defense. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets’ rebounding edge, led by Bediako Ndongo’s 7.4 boards per game, will be crucial in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has struggled on the road this season, and their defensive lapses (allowing 73.1 points per game) could be exploited by Georgia Tech’s ability to spread the floor and attack the paint. The Yellow Jackets also thrive at McCamish Pavilion, where their energy and crowd support have propelled them to key wins this season. If Georgia Tech can limit turnovers and control the tempo, they have the depth and offensive versatility to outlast Virginia Tech in this pivotal ACC matchup. Expect the Yellow Jackets to lean on their home-court advantage and strong performances from Terry and Ndongo to secure a much-needed conference win.

Final Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-10, 3-4 ACC) will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 2-6 ACC) on Wednesday in a crucial ACC conference matchup at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams are seeking to improve their conference standings and find consistency in their performances. Georgia Tech enters the game with home-court advantage, where they have historically performed well. McCamish Pavilion has traditionally provided the Yellow Jackets with a significant boost, with the venue offering an intimidating environment for visiting teams. Lance Terry leads Georgia Tech's offensive efforts, averaging 15.8 points per game and providing critical scoring punch.

Virginia Tech brings a balanced offensive attack, with Tobi Lawal contributing 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Hokies have shown resilience despite their challenging season, averaging 70.4 points per game and demonstrating the ability to compete in tight contests. Statistical trends suggest a closely contested game, with both teams hungry for a conference victory. Georgia Tech's slightly better home record and offensive consistency give them a marginal edge. The Yellow Jackets' defensive intensity and Terry's scoring ability will likely be the determining factors in what promises to be a competitive ACC battle as Georgia Tech covers the spread on their home court Wednesday night.

Final Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -5.5 (-104), Over 142.5 (-115)