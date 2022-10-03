Wakanda Forever: New MCU Black Panther gets epic first look in new trailer

With a little more than a month to go before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out, everyone is already seeing the hype machine crank up for this upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Various merch items are coming out, which have given people a good glimpse of certain characters appearing in the sequel. But on top of all that is the latest trailer that will definitely leave MCU fans wanting more.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/XGLcVknhzs pic.twitter.com/VZC5x1zern — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2022

In a video that recently came out, Marvel has given everyone the second trailer for Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 hit. It starts with a montage of scenes paying tribute to the fallen T’Challa, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman while showing more of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor than what was previously seen. Furthermore, the trailer also exhibits several locations in Talocan, Namor’s underwater kingdom in the movie.

Talocan, so it seems, is the MCU’s version of Atlantis, the original home of Namor in the comics. We see in the Wakanda Forever trailer a throne made from the jaws and teeth of a dead sea creature, one on which Namor sits. We later see Winston Duke’s M’Baku describing someone as the Feathered Serpent God, which was followed by a shot of Namor floating in the air, thanks to a pair of wings on each of his ankles.

The action in this Black Panther trailer escalates as Talocan warriors are seen attacking Wakanda with the fictional MCU country being flooded at one point. We also see Riri Williams building her Ironheart armor, and later on, using it to fly. Before the video ends, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda can be heard saying “Show them who we are.” At that point, MCU fans are given a glimpse of a female wearing a black and gold variation of the Black Panther suit. The trailer majestically ends with the film’s logo.

Although no confirmation yet has been given on who would be donning the suit, MCU fans are still excited nonetheless about this film. With its scheduled release on November 11, it’s only a matter of weeks before this Marvel movie comes out.