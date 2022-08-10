Sam Hartman gets promising update, Wake Forest football’s temporary QB1 revealed

Wake Forest football fans received a shock Wednesday morning when it was announced that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely with a “non-football” issue. Hartman, who earned second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last year, was expected to be the team’s starter once again after a banner year.

Following the brutal news, Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson provided this encouraging update on Hartman, while also revealing the team’s temporary starting signal-caller. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson reiterated that Sam Hartman will be back this season. He had a medical procedure last night. Clawson said Mitch Griffis is QB1. — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) August 10, 2022

Wake Forest football head coach Dave Clawson said that Sam Hartman “will be back this season.” It’s not yet clear what exactly Hartman is dealing with, but that’s still encouraging news for Demon Deacons fans, who were likely fearing that they might not see him on the field this year.

Clawson also revealed that Mitch Griffis will be the starting quarterback for the time being. Griffis, has attempted just 15 passes in his Wake Forest football career. It’s certainly not ideal for a program looking to build off of their best season in school history, which included a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Hartman’s shoes won’t be easy to fill either. The junior quarterback enjoyed an excellent campaign last year, setting college career highs with over 4000 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons will have to hope that Sam Hartman doesn’t miss too much time, given the inexperience of Griffis- an the loaded ACC.

The likes of Clemson, Miami and NC State will certainly have something to say about the ACC title game this year. For now, Wake Forest football fans will hope that Sam Hartman can hurry back.