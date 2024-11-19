ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami needed some help from the rest of the conference after they lost to Georgia Tech in Week 11, and it came with Virginia's win over Pitt in Week 12. Miami can advance to the ACC Championship game if they win their final two games against Wake Forest and Syracuse for a probable date with SMU. Wake Forest is in a much different situation, as they need to win their final two games to get bowl eligibility. It won't be easy for the Demon Deacons, as they are massive underdogs in this matchup and will likely be underdogs again against Duke next week. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-Miami prediction and pick.

Wake Forest-Miami Last Game – Matchup History

Wake Forest and Miami don't play as often as you may think. Their last meeting was in 2013, and Miami won 24-21. The Hurricanes have won seven consecutive matchups, dating back to 1969. Wake Forest's previous victory over Miami was in 1944. Duke Johnson was the star of Miami's victory in 2013, recording 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Overall Series: Miami 8-3

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-Miami Odds

Wake Forest: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1170

Miami: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2700

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Miami

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest didn't have much hope for a successful season this year, as their preseason win total line was set at 4.5. The Demon Deacons are on the cusp of hitting the over for their backers, but it'll take an upset victory to make it happen. Wake Forest's loss against Louisiana will prove to be the dagger if they hit the under, as they were favorites at home against the Ragin' Cajuns but lost by three points. The following week, they went on the road against NC State and won outright as underdogs. The Demon Deacons are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Cal.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami's road to the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff was simple after they had taken care of business for the first nine games. They had some dominating wins against Florida and Florida State, but the rest of their matchups were closer than they may have liked. It was clear they were beginning to play with fire with some of their outings, and it reared its ugly head in Week 11 when they lost to Georgia Tech as 9.5-point favorites. It's now up to them whether it serves as a wake-up call or if they prove they may have been fraudulent.

Wake Forest has an intriguing trend for bettors looking to take Miami in this matchup. The Demon Deacons have been 20+ point underdogs twice this season and lost those games 40-6 against Ole Miss and 49-14 against Clemson. Wake Forest is struggling to play up to superior competition, and it could be the same story against Miami. Cam Ward is also motivated to have a big game, as the Heisman Trophy is slipping away from his fingertips.

Final Wake Forest-Miami Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest hasn't been good at covering massive spreads this season, and they face a Miami team that won't be asleep in this game after their recent loss. The Hurricanes have been a team that was fading thanks to their tight losses, but this is a game where they may get back on track and earn a blowout win in their last regular season home game of the year.

Final Wake Forest-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -24.5 (-110)