UFC Vegas 96: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho kicks off the prelims in the women’s flyweight division between promotional newcomer Wang Cong and Victoria Leonardo. Wang comes into her UFC debut with wins in all five of her fights meanwhile, Leonardo is coming off a 15-month layoff after being brutally knocked out in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Wang-Leonardo prediction and pick.

Wang Cong (5-0) comes into her promotional debut winning all five of her fights in her professional career. She must recently got a win on the Road to UFC back in May which secured her contract in the UFC with a first-round guillotine. Wang will be looking to keep her unbeaten record intact when she takes on Victoria Leonardo this Saturday night at the UFC Apex.

Victoria Leonardo (9-5) has hit a rough patch in her UFC career just winning one out of her four fights with the promotion. She most recently was knocked out by surging contender Natalia Silva in her last fight which resulted in a long layoff. Leonardo hopes to finally get back on track when she makes her return to the Octagon to take on promotional newcomer Wang Cong.

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Wang Cong-Victoria Leonardo Odds

Wang Cong: -1200

Victoria Leonardo: +750

Over 1.5 rounds: -188

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Why Wang Cong Will Win

Wang Cong is poised to make a spectacular UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 96, where she faces Victoria Leonardo in a women’s flyweight bout. The undefeated Chinese prospect brings a perfect 5-0 record and a wealth of striking experience to the Octagon, setting the stage for what should be a dominant performance.

While Wang enters the UFC riding a wave of momentum, Leonardo’s recent performances have been less than stellar. Leonardo’s chin and confidence may be compromised with a 1-3 record in the UFC and coming off three knockout losses in her last four fights. This stark contrast in trajectories favors Wang heavily.

Leonardo’s tendency to absorb significant damage is a major concern against a precise striker like Wang. Given that three of Leonardo’s five losses have come by knockout, Wang’s accurate striking could easily find the mark and potentially end the fight early. Wang’s superior footwork and ring generalship should allow her to dictate where the fight takes place. By keeping the action in the center of the cage and at her preferred range, Wang can neutralize any grappling attempts from Leonardo and maximize her striking opportunities

While Leonardo’s experience and potential grappling threat cannot be completely discounted, Wang’s technical superiority and momentum make her the clear favorite. Expect Wang to showcase her striking skills, gradually breaking down Leonardo en route to either a late stoppage or a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Why Victoria Leonardo Will Win

While Wang Cong enters UFC Vegas 96 as the heavy favorite, Victoria Leonardo has the tools and experience to pull off an upset this weekend. Leonardo’s veteran savvy and well-rounded skill set could prove to be the difference against the debuting Wang.

Leonardo’s UFC experience is a significant advantage. With four fights in the promotion, she’s familiar with the pressures and unique atmosphere of the Octagon. This comfort level could allow her to settle in quickly, while Wang may face debut jitters.

Despite Wang’s impressive striking credentials, Leonardo’s grappling could be the key to victory. With four submission wins on her record, Leonardo has proven her ability to finish fights on the ground. If she can weather Wang’s initial striking onslaught and secure takedowns, Leonardo could control the fight and potentially find a submission.

Leonardo has consistently shown her toughness against high-level competition. Her ability to absorb punishment and keep fighting could frustrate Wang, especially if the fight goes into later rounds. Leonardo’s average fight time of 9:21 compared to Wang’s 3:04 suggests she’s more accustomed to longer battles.

As a significant underdog, Leonardo has nothing to lose and everything to gain. This mindset could lead to a more relaxed and confident performance, allowing her to implement her game plan effectively. Leonardo’s best chance lies in surviving Wang’s early attacks, mixing in takedowns, and grinding out a decision or finding a late submission. Her experience and well-rounded skill set make her a dangerous opponent, capable of exposing any weaknesses in Wang’s MMA game that may not have been apparent in her limited professional bouts.

Final Wang Cong-Victoria Leonardo Prediction & Pick

Wang Cong is poised to make a successful UFC debut against Victoria Leonardo at UFC Vegas 96. Cong’s impressive striking pedigree, including a kickboxing victory over Valentina Shevchenko, gives her a significant edge on the feet. Her undefeated MMA record and recent submission win demonstrate her well-rounded skill set. While Leonardo has more UFC experience, her 1-3 record in the promotion and vulnerability to head kicks suggest she may struggle against Cong’s diverse striking arsenal. Cong’s superior striking accuracy (82% vs Leonardo’s 39%) and takedown ability further tip the scales in her favor. Expect Cong to dominate the standup exchanges and potentially secure a TKO victory in the second round

Final Wang Cong-Victoria Leonardo Prediction & Pick: Wang Cong by Points (+200), Over 1.5 Rounds (-188)