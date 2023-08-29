In a remarkable turn of events, Barbie, the iconic doll directed by Greta Gerwig, has become Warner Bros.' highest-grossing movie of all time. This achievement surpasses the studio's previous record holder, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” which held the title for over a decade, People reports.

Barbie's incredible financial success was solidified on Monday, as it crossed the $1.34 billion mark at the global box office. This remarkable feat came just days after the film claimed the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023 in the domestic box office, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, has been a box office powerhouse since its release on July 21. It dominated the domestic box office for the first four weekends until “Blue Beetle” arrived on August 18.

Notably, Barbie's influence has extended beyond theaters. Ryan Gosling's song “I'm Just Ken,” featured in the movie, entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 87 earlier this month, adding to the film's cultural impact.

With its phenomenal success, Barbie has now entered the top 15 all-time highest-grossing films domestically and the top 20 globally. The movie's box office journey is far from over, as re-releases are already planned, and it aims to climb even higher on these lists in the coming months.

Barbie's remarkable achievement underscores its status not only as a beloved toy but also as a cinematic powerhouse, making it a historic moment for Warner Bros. as it claims the top spot in its long and storied history of film production.