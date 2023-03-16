A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors were dealt a significant injury blow on Wednesday after it was revealed that Andre Iguodala will need to undergo surgery on his wrist injury. The former Finals MVP has no timetable to return, and it’s possible that he could be done for the season for the Dubs.

There is a bit of good news for the Warriors on the Gary Payton II front, though. The 6-foot-3 guard was seen putting up shots on Wednesday prior to their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. GP2 has no firm timetable to return as of yet, but this sighting should be enough to ignite a bit of excitement for Stephen Curry and Warriors fans everywhere:

Gary Payton II, who is set to be re-evaluated in a week, putting up shots before Warriors-Clippers. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/fOzhwTs5oq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

Payton has yet to make his second debut for the Warriors following his controversial NBA trade deadline move form the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the defending champs will re-evaluate the 30-year-old next week as they look to determine the next step in his road to recovery from an adductor injury.

Payton appears to be closing in on his return, and this could come just in time for the Warriors. This is also amid the absence of former All-Star Andrew Wiggins, who remains away from the team due to a personal issue. There is now a real possibility that Wiggins won’t return this season, which makes Payton’s presence even more important for the Dubs.

Golden State should provide an updated timetable for Gary Payton II next week, and we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.