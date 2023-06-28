The Golden State Warriors have done all fans have ask for so far in this offseason. While they do not feel like one of the favorites in the Western Conference right now, they have made enough moves to revitalize their fan base. Trading for Chris Paul adds depth and veteran leadership, two things that were lacking this year. A shake-up like that keeps intrigue high headed into next season.

But they did not stop there. Mike Dunleavy Jr. had a notable showing at his first NBA Draft as general manager, bringing in more promising bench pieces who should fit their system nicely. Naturally, a lights-out perimeter threat like first-round pick Brandin Podziemski is going to stand out as the team's best move of the night for many people.

I mean, a guy with a claim to be one of the best shooters in the class going to the franchise that helped revolutionize the modern 3-point game. It is exceptionally hard to argue against that fit. And I am not foolish enough to do so, but what Golden State did near the end of the proceedings could prove to be even more valuable in the immediate future.

One-and-done prospects make all the headlines at this spectacle, but we're going to tell you why this overlooked second-rounder was the Warriors' best move of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is a great insurance pick for Warriors

Although Dunleavy and company have been busy, there are still several matters that are up in the air. Draymond Green could be seeking a big payday elsewhere, Klay Thompson is eligible for an extension and Jonathan Kuminga has already had his name floated in potential trade talks. This team could lose a big part of their identity by the end of the week.

Namely, that refers to Green, as Thompson feels like a safe bet to remain in the Bay and Kuminga is a role player who can probably be replaced. Golden State's heart and soul cannot be, though. What the front office can do, however, is compensate for his absence with a couple of players. One of those being the No. 57 pick in the draft, Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The power forward was a four-year starter in college, leaving a lasting mark in Hoosier Country. His 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game during his senior season emphatically illustrate the dominance he exhibited while playing in a Big Ten Conference known for its talented big men. Jackson-Davis rose above the rest, though. Take a look at his historic career, courtesy of Dunk League.

The Warriors got a STEAL in Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th pick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYhdGQtUPL — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) June 23, 2023

AT 6-foot-9 with no perimeter attack to speak of, the Indiana alum looks does not fit the prototypical mold of a modern NBA four or five. He can play above his size, however, with a 7-foot wingspan and excellent defensive timing. His basketball IQ and tenacity will mesh well with the Dubs. Regardless of if they bring back Draymond Green, they could use more of those championship-caliber qualities.

High production in any level for a long period of time has to count for something. Furthermore, Trayce Jackson-Davis was not content just backing down defenders in the low post. He displayed a willingness to broaden his skill set, both on the mid-range and as a passer. He doubled his assists per game to four last season, something that will bode well for space-heavy Golden State.

The 2023 All-American honed all of those attributes under former NBA head coach Mike Woodson. He is ready to contribute right away, sporting a super-sized chip on his shoulder to boot. The Warriors' bench is instantly upgraded with Jackson-Davis having a good opportunity to log decent minutes in his rookie season.

Finding a young role player who can seamlessly fit in with a battle-tested group that is hungry for another title run is no easy task. But this franchise has a tendency to raise the bar for what is feasible.