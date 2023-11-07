The Warriors are off to a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season, save for Andrew Wiggins, who has struggled out of the gates.

It took eight games before the Golden State Warriors won their first road game of the 2022-23 NBA season. This year, the Warriors are already up to five wins outside of Chase Center and own a 6-2 record, good for third in the Western Conference. Golden State is obviously off to a way better start to this campaign than it did last year. A lot of things have gone right for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, except for one player who has been quite a disappointment so far to begin the season, and that man is Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins' struggles are quite concerning because nearly everything has gone well for the Warriors through the first two weeks of the season. Steph Curry looks well on his way to having another monstrous MVP-type campaign. Chris Paul has fit seamlessly within the Warriors system and has done a tremendous job spearheading the bench. His leadership has also turned the second unit into a positive even in the non-Curry minutes — a problem the Warriors have been trying to solve over the past few seasons. The young guys including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and even rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis have had their moments so far. The only thing the Warriors need is for Andrew Wiggins to join the party.

What's wrong with Andrew Wiggins?

Unlike the rest of his team, Andrew Wiggins is off to a sluggish start to his 10th NBA season. The Golden State Warriors forward is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and is shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 17.6 percent from three, and 53.6 percent from the freethrow line in just over 25 minutes per game— all career-low numbers.

The shooting is obviously a concern. His true shooting percentage is down to 45.6 percent. He hasn't really been able to get a lot of catch-and-shoot looks (2.1 attempts per game) this season, which may be part of the reason why the shooting numbers are down.

Nonetheless, the low rebounding numbers and the drop in his defense is also alarming, considering those are his major contributions to the Warriors' championship win in 2022.

Wiggins also hasn't closed a handful of games for the Dubs, so this may be a concerning development if Steve Kerr can't play arguably his best two-way player in crunch time. Nonetheless, the Warriors head coach doesn't seem too worried about Wiggins' slow start and thinks he'll find his groove back soon.

Steve Kerr explains why he's not worried about Andrew Wiggins slow start to the season 🔽 pic.twitter.com/bKobqE9E6t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2023

The Andrew Wiggins we are seeing now is a far-cry from the Wiggins the Warriors saw during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Wiggins was in large part second best player on the team that won the NBA championship. The man earned his first All-Star nod that same season and proved to be a vital two-way piece in Golden State's run to its fourth title in eight years. His signature performance came in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where he scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on a night where Stephen Curry struggled with his shot.

Wiggins actually had a flying start to the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting over 51 percent from the field, including 45 percent from beyond the arc, through his first 22 appearances. However, a personal matter forced him to play just 37 games and miss the final 25 games of the season.

The Vaughan, Ontario native did return for the postseason, but he was largely inconsistent due to his long time away from the court. Wiggins also suffered a fractured rib in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-finals series versus the Lakers. He dealt with injury throughout the summer and those kinds of ailments usually take just rest to recover from. So, it's likely that the 6-foot-7 wing didn't get much court time to really work on his craft.

Nonetheless, the campaign is still young and Golden State is still playing great basketball as a whole. If Andrew Wiggins is able to get to that All-Star level, the Warriors are going to be dangerous the rest of the season.