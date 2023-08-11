There's no doubt that the Golden State Warriors will one day retire the jerseys of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Should Kevon Looney's jersey be hanging in the rafters one day alongside those three Warriors stars? Draymond Green seems to think so.

A Twitter user suggested that Looney should easily have his jersey retired by the Warriors when his NBA career is finally finished. Green posted the tweet to his Instagram story and had a two-word response that made it clear how he feels about the subject.

“Only facts,” Green said.

Draymond Green wants the Warriors to give Kevon Looney a jersey retirement when it's all said and done… pic.twitter.com/NX0ZeTtyc1 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 11, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Looney, of course, hasn't had the same impact on the Warriors dynasty as Green, Curry and Thompson. Golden State drafted Looney in 2015. He only played five games as a rookie and didn't play his first postseason game until 2017. The big man's role increased when Kevin Durant was no longer part of the team.

Looney was a key contributor on two of Golden State's championship teams and two others that lost in the NBA Finals. The center has also turned into one of the NBA's most durable players. Looney has played in every game for two straight seasons.

Looney's scoring average has increased in each of the last three seasons. He averaged a career-high 7.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the 2022-2023 campaign. Looney was utterly dominant in the glass in the 2023 playoffs, grabbing 13.1 boards per contest. He's also been an important presence for the Warriors on the defensive end.

As the heart and soul of the Warriors' dynasty, Green's opinion regarding what players deserve to have their jerseys retired should hold plenty of weight when those decisions are ready to be made.