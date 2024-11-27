The Golden State Warriors are among the top teams in the league this season, and they've been doing it with a 12-man rotation that head coach Steve Kerr has deployed. That means that players such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing fewer minutes than they have in their entire careers, but it's working and leading to wins.

In their latest game against the Brooklyn Nets, Kerr didn't overreact and put Curry back in the game when they were losing, which must have left some people confused. Green shared his thoughts on the decision on his show, and he's not worried about what Kerr is doing.

“Steve has 9 championship rings. He has 5 as a player, he has 4 as a coach,” Green said. “The reason I’m telling you Steve Kerr has 9 championship rings is because in a regular season game on Monday in November, Steve Kerr is not going to overreact to what the minutes are to what’s already been a tough last 5 days for us, overreact to a lead going away and put Steph back in the game or myself back in the game because the team is on a run. He ain’t doing that.

“Everybody's going crazy, if this was a playoff game, you bet your bottom dollar all of us would’ve been right back in the game. It’s a soft Monday in November vs. the Nets. Okay they beat us, it sucks, we all hate to lose, but you're not risking injury to Steph Curry.”

It's still early in the season, so there's no need to play so many minutes because once it gets deep into the season, those minutes will most likely increase.

Steve Kerr explains limiting minutes for Stephen Curry

After their game against the Nets, Steve Kerr shares his reasoning for only playing Stephen Curry 15 minutes in the second half.

“We usually pencil him in for 32 [minutes], and we like to keep it around that number,” Kerr said. “We were able to give him a good rest in the first half because the second unit was playing really well.

“I don't love to run him the whole fourth quarter. I like to have him close with some energy, and so that means if we can give him that last eight minutes, generally, I feel pretty good about that.”

“But at that point, Brooklyn was rolling, and we couldn't slow them down.”

Kerr has a point, and since the Warriors have been winning games, there's no need to change the plan unless things get to a point where the team starts losing more often. If Curry can have his minutes limited now, when the playoffs come around, he could be as fresh as possible.