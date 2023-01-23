The NBA trade deadline comes on February 9th, and the Golden State Warriors need to strengthen their rotation if they hope to compete in the playoffs. To be specific, the Warriors may need additional size at the five position since they are severely weak in that area. The struggling bench would also benefit greatly from the addition of a legitimate big man. They surely need someone who can play in pick-and-roll situations, crash the boards, and protect the rim. That said, here we will look at the dream scenario that the Warriors are hoping for as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Right now, it is difficult to accurately assess the 2022-23 Warriors’ performance as a team. They have played a bit better this month. However, they remain among the worst road teams out there. Their net rating also leaves a lot to be desired. Right now, Golden State carries a 23-24 win-loss record. That’s good enough for fourth place in the Pacific Division and tenth place in the Western Conference.

All these indicate that they may not be strong contenders to defend their title this season. Despite this, we still expect them to make it at least as far as the play-in tournament. However, they will certainly need an additional piece or two for a deep playoff run.

However, the Warriors face several challenges that may prevent them from making significant trades. For one, the team is facing an all-time high luxury tax projection of $176.5 million and a combined payroll and tax of $367 million. Ownership has previously expressed uncertainty about being able to afford such high payrolls. As such, they may be hesitant to further increase the team’s expenses given their current performance.

The team has limited options for trades due to key players being untouchable. This leaves only fringe rotation players and young prospects as potential trade candidates. However, moving prospects such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, or Moses Moody may not be a good trade value proposition. Perhaps it would actually be more beneficial for the team to continue developing these players. Of these, Wiseman may be the only exception as his contract is set to expire soon. Therefore, trading him now would result in significant savings for the team.

With that said, let’s look at the Warriors’ dream scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Warriors acquire either Jakob Poeltl or PJ Washington

The Warriors have improved their second unit by having Draymond Green lead them. Keep in mind that Green still starts, but when the second unit comes on, he usually remains on the floor. This approach, however, may not be a viable long-term solution, especially in the postseason. They need to make significant changes to the bench to make it a stronger unit.

Jakob Poeltl is a player whom the Warriors can target. He has been mentioned as a potential trade target as he has a proven track record and could provide the team with the center they need. Poeltl has strong offensive and defensive abilities. These include offensive rebounding, paint defense, post-passing, and the ability to switch and guard on the perimeter. He has also played in 22 playoff games and could be a valuable addition to Golden State’s bench. However, the cost of acquiring Poeltl may be prohibitive. This needs to be evaluated in relation to the team’s current situation and whether it is worth the roll of the dice. The Spurs would surely want to milk Poeltl for all he’s worth if a deal bubbles to the surface.

Jakob Poeltl's a pretty good passing big with the touch to deliver passes like this: pic.twitter.com/3h4y7lq96X — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 14, 2023

Another option for the Warriors could be acquiring a player like PJ Washington from the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The 24-year-old forward could provide the Warriors with a versatile defender and shooter. He is currently averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season. Washington is also shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. He can easily contribute as a forward and can guard multiple positions. Washington may even play center in small-ball lineups. He looks to be a possible long-term replacement for Green down the line.

Again, in either of these trade scenarios, Wiseman may be the most logical and expedient trade asset from Golden State. Remember that he is an expendable member of the young core. As such, trading him for a player who can immediately contribute could be a wise decision.