The Golden State Warriors remain one of the most popular teams in the NBA, but their performance has been subpar this season. There have been a couple of stretches where they seemed capable of returning to championship form, but their inconsistent play has been haunting them since October. Stephen Curry has been his usual self, but he hasn't gotten nearly enough support in order for this team to truly succeed this year.
Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis have been solid this season for the Golden State, but it's their veteran core that is letting this team down. The trio of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins are being paid close to $100 million this season, but they have all struggled mightily.
Head coach Steve Kerr knows his team has the talent to compete, but if all the ingredients aren't flowing correctly, an early exit could be on the horizon for Golden State. It is not even a guarantee yet that they will clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament because of the superb winning streak of the Houston Rockets, but if they do, the team has to be hoping that this dream playoff scenario ends up coming to life.
Warriors play Kings in 9-10 Play-In Tournament game
It seems like Golden State is on a crash course with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 9-10 Play-In Tournament matchup in the Western Conference, but the better situation for the Warriors would be to battle the Sacramento Kings in this game. In their first round series last year, Golden State eventually won in seven games, and they know how to maximize their incredible basketball IQ against a youthful roster.
Meeting LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a knockout game right away is a recipe for disaster for the Warriors. Despite the Lakers' similar struggles, they have been the better team as of late, which could help them coast to victory.
Win another play-in game; face Thunder or Timberwolves in first round
If the Warriors do get lucky and win two pressure-packed play-in games, the best playoff matchup for them in the first round would see them play either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves. These two squads are still very young, and they are still learning how to win on the biggest stages the game has to offer.
The Timberwolves may have the advantage because of their regular season record against the Warriors, but they have yet to find out how Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the crew elevate their production in April and May. Furthermore, it will even be more difficult for an organization like the Thunder to beat the Warriors due to their history of outsmarting teams when their season is on the line.
Awareness, decision-making, and cohesiveness are some of the vital factors that can cause an upset in the first round, and when the Warriors are playing their best basketball, they are capable of incorporating those things into their game plan. Both the Thunder and Timberwolves would have an advantage over the Warriors, but Golden State's playoff pedigree could help them pull off a shocking upset.
Warriors don't want to face the Nuggets until the WCF
Beggars can't be choosers, so if Golden State somehow advances to the semifinals, any opponent will be a respectable one. The hope is that they do not battle the Denver Nuggets until the Western Conference Finals, because the Warriors will have a measly chance against a Nikola Jokic-led team. Their size, unselfishness, and versatility will be too much for Golden State in a seven-game series.
Other possible opponents like the Los Angeles Clippers or New Orleans Pelicans will be a 50-50 shot, so that would be a much more ideal scenario than seeing the Nuggets right away. It's not the greatest scenario, but the Warriors aren't in a great spot. And if they do go on a deep playoff run this year, they are going to have to find a way to flip the switch fast, or else they may not even qualify for the Play-In Tournament.