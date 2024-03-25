The last few games have not been doing Coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors any good. They have only won four out of their last 10 matchups which means that the Houston Rockets, who won nine out of their last 10, can bump them out of the play-in race. This squad really needed to win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to get ahead in the standings but it was to no avail. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and even Klay Thompson showed up only for their efforts to be foiled by Anthony Edwards.
The Warriors had an opportunity to notch a fifth win out of their last 10 matchups but their late-game schemes were just not enough. Stephen Curry still poured his heart out in this game but his efficiency caught on to him. He went nine for 21 on field goal attempts and knocked down all eight of his free throws for 31 points. Klay Thompson delivered a spark off the bench with 16 points while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 41 points.
All of this would have been impressive scoring numbers but the Steve Kerr's defense was picked apart by the Timberwolves. The 49-win team managed to knock down 52.5% of their shots from downtown. They also notched an impressive 47.6% shooting percentage from all three levels of scoring. This barrage led to a 114 to 110 victory.
Anthony Edwards led the way by recording 23 points and eight assists. The Warriors did manage to make him miss 11 of his field goal attempts and make him cause two turnovers but he had backup. Naz Reid also got 20 points while four other Timberwolves managed to score more than 10 points which combined for 52.
Green and Kerr drop truth bombs on the Warriors
The Warriors were obviously dejected after this loss. Coach Steve Kerr was the first to unveil his feelings on the loss. He particularly took issue with Reid overwhelming the Warriors' defense, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“He kills us,” Kerr declared about the Timberwolves big man.
Draymond Green was the next one who got real about the Warriors' current conundrum.
“We had control of the game at one point and just gave it up then never got it back. It sucks when you have to win. In order to win, you need to build good habits. So, I don't think we have great habits. Until you play with great habits at all times, you lose… We lost a lot of games that we should win. In this league, you have to win the games you're supposed to win and steal a few that you're not supposed to win,” the Warriors forward said.
Green added that the Warriors should have won over the Timberwolves but they just could not close the game out. This squad is now slowly backsliding in the standings. The Rockets have all the momentum due to their winning streak. They are now looking to usurp them of that play-in spot. With that said, the Warriors need to pick up the pace and much like what Green said, ‘win games that they are supposed to win.'