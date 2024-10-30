The Golden State Warriors looked like they had all the tools to be in the championship picture last season. However, the campaign ultimately showed that the days of the core of the Warriors dynasty were numbered. After the Warriors were dispatched by the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, it marked the end of one half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson.

In the offseason, the Warriors tried to upgrade their roster but to no avail. While they did make some interesting additions around the edges, none were significant head-turners that could shake the NBA. Without a star to fill the void, it seems that the Warriors' failure to maximize Stephen Curry's championship window will come to bite them in their 2025 NBA championship chances.

Failing to land a star during free agency

The Warriors had a golden opportunity during the offseason to upgrade their roster. As we all know, the departure of Thompson left a huge void in the team's rotation, leaving Curry without a running mate since the team's darker years. During free agency, the Warriors had a chance to lure stars like Lauri Markkanen, Paul George, and DeMar DeRozan.

Any of these players would've helped maximize Curry's closing championship window. Unfortunately, the Warriors somehow failed to land any big names during free agency. While they did sign some notable players such as Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De'Anthony Melton, none of these are stars who can change the landscape of the Warriors' title hopes.

Without a third star in Golden State, this puts more pressure on Curry and Draymond Green to lead this team back into the title contention. However, with just those two, the Warriors look just like another borderline playoff team.

More pressure on the young guns

With the Warriors failing to land a star in Golden State, it looks like they are opting to invest more in their young guns. However, with Curry not getting any younger, it's safe to say that the development of these young players needs to be fast-tracked. The list includes Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Among the young players in this list, Kuminga probably carries the heaviest expectations, after coming off a solid season. The former seventh overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft is expected to make an All-Star leap this year which is easier said than done. In the past seasons, fans have noticed Kuminga's stifled development with Kerr hesitant to give him more minutes. With Kuminga's fit in question to go along with a not-so-ideal relationship with Kerr, there's insurmountable pressure surrounding the budding NBA champion.

On the other hand, the Warriors' confidence in Moody grew after a stellar preseason showing. He led the Warriors in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game in exhibition matches. Moody has shown flashes in limited play. With Thompson's departure, it's a no-brainer that Moody should be promoted to get more minutes. Theoretically, Moody should contribute right off the bad, but it remains to be seen whether Moody can showcase the fruits of his development on a nightly basis.

TJD and Podziemski are coming off respectable rookie campaigns. It would be normal to expect them to follow through with another solid second season. However, one cannot ignore any possibility of a sophomore slump.

Lack of star power

Although Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have proven to be a dynamic duo, the lack of a third star puts a big hole in the Warriors roster. Andrew Wiggins may be an All-Star caliber player, but isn't showing positive signs of becoming a stable third option. In addition to this, Kuminga and Moody have shown positive signs but demanding a significant leap may be asking too much from these prospects.

Any basketball fan will agree that the Warriors are in a win-now situation with their core's closing window. But by opting to go with the young guns instead of acquiring a star shows that the Warriors aren't committing to go all-in for a title just yet.

The Warriors don't have time on their as the season progresses. It would've been ideal for the team to have landed a star during the offseason to sort out any chemistry concerns. However, if they want to land a star in Golden State, they'd have to do it before the trade deadline in the midst of the regular season. Getting a star aboard midway through the season isn't exactly ideal. In addition to this, if they do decide to get a star, that would mean the Warriors would have to sacrifice some of their future pieces in either Kuminga, Moody, or Podziemski to get any possible trade in motion.

In the past, when Curry and Green had the keys to the Warriors while dealing with Thompson's injury and Kevin Durant's departure, the squad was a cellar dweller. While one can expect the Warriors to play competitively in the 2024-2025 season, thanks to its young guns, it's hard to see them go deep into the playoffs, especially in a wild Western Conference.