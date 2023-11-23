Gilbert Arenas kept it real while defending Warriors guard Chris Paul after being ejected by NBA referee Scott Foster

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul has had beef with referee Scott Foster for a long time.

The newest chapter of this odd player-referee rivalry was written on Wednesday night when Paul, after being called for a bump foul on former Phoenix Suns teammate Kevin Durant, was called for two technical fouls in quick succession after running his mouth incessantly at the official. Paul, now with the Warriors, clearly has had enough of Foster, even calling him a “b***h” before leaving the court due to an ejection.

Now former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is weighing in on the scenario:

CP3 gotta control his emotions but Scott Foster don’t gotta control his? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WZQzM0rxa8 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 23, 2023

Says Arenas on situation that unfolded during Warriors vs. Suns, “If I'm a player, I'm playing a game that's emotional…when I don't control my emotions, a ref can give me a technical. Whatever I said to him irritated him so bad, that he didn't control his emotions and he gave me a tech. So, my emotions led to him being emotional, but he gets to give me a tech for it and that's fine. How?”

Even though Chris Paul only played in three seasons for the Suns, fans are still familiar with Paul's beef with Scott Foster. For years, Paul was unable to win a playoff game with Foster officiating, even carrying a 13-game losing streak with him in last year's playoffs before snapping that skid with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the first round. He was moved to the Warriors this offseason.

Paul and the Warriors next take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.