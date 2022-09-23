Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors

Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat.

The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.

Still, Iguodala has no qualms mentoring and aiding in the development of his team’s young players, a role he’s long embraced in his career. Case in point? His savage response to Jonathan Kuminga after the talented sophomore wing welcomed him back to the fold on social media.

Jonathan Kuminga showing love to Andre Iguodala and this is the reply he gets 😂 (via jonathan_kuminga, andre/IG) pic.twitter.com/HKbu719jiT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

To be clear, there’s no actual indication Iguodala engages in that type of overtly tough love with his teammates.

Andrew Wiggins credited Iguodala’s measured influence throughout the summer for his breakout performance during Golden State’s title run, while everyone from Stephen Curry to Joe Lacob has also feted the 2015 Finals MVP for his keen ability to relate to players, coaches and others throughout the organization.

Still, there’s no doubting that Iguodala will help put the right type of pressure on Kuminga, Moses Moody and other impressionable young Warriors this season. He’s currently the league’s third-longest tenured player behind Haslem and LeBron James, and has played virtually every role a team has across his stellar two-decade career: Primary scorer, defensive stopper, star sixth man, reserve connector and deep-bench mentor.

Perhaps no player on Golden State’s roster stands to benefit more from Iguodala’s continued presence than Kuminga. Kerr admitted on Thursday the Warriors’ rotation is wide open behind their top-six, and Kuminga’s blend of physical tools, positional versatility and budding skill means they’d be best off if he forced his way into major minutes, ideally becoming a regular part of Golden State’s closing five.

Kuminga has a long way to go before getting there. With encouragement like this from Iguodala, though, it could be only a matter of time and experience before he does.