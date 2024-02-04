Andrew Wiggins was playing some of his best basketball of the season.

Just as Moses Moody is poised to return from injury, the Golden State Warriors might have another key contributor join Chris Paul and Gary Payton II on the shelf. Andrew Wiggins didn't start the second half of his team's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before intermission.

The injury occurred with just less than 40 seconds left in the second quarter as Wiggins tried to corral a defensive rebound. He landed on Clint Capela's foot after crashing the paint from the perimeter, twisting his left ankle in the process. Wiggins didn't come out initially, but was noticeably hobbling on both offense and defense to close out the first half.

Brandin Podziemski opened the second half in his place. Late in the third quarter, Golden State announced that Wiggins wouldn't return with a left ankle injury.

The injury comes at an especially inopportune time for Wiggins, who finally shrugged off sustained career-worst struggles to re-emerge as an impact player for the Warriors. He was every defensively early against Atlanta, blocking two shots in the opening minutes and affecting several more before exiting with active hands and quick feet. Wiggins' activity level was especially impressive considering Golden State is playing on the second leg of a road back-to-back following Friday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Dubs' encouraging recent play has coincided with Steve Kerr committing to a “peak” starting lineup that slots Wiggins and the surging Jonathan Kuminga alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. While Golden State can expect small-ball units built around Curry, Green and Kuminga to continue thriving, those groups will sorely miss Andrew Wiggins' on-ball defense, multi-level scoring punch and all-around versatility on the wing if he's forced to the sidelines for an extended period by injury.