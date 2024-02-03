Moses Moody is on his way back from his calf strain.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had a bit of a rough go of it so far on the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture altogether despite their most recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers, all this in spite of Curry continuing to play at an elite level as he nears the age of 36.

Golden State has been bit hard by the injury bug a lot this season, including a calf strain sustained by promising young wing Moses Moody in a January game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it appears that the former Arkansas Razorback may be back in the Dubs' rotation sooner rather than later, according to the latest report.

“Moses Moody could return to the Warriors as soon as Monday in Brooklyn, per [Steve] Kerr,” reported Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “He got in a hard workout today and will again tomorrow. Dario Saric is ill and not currently with the team.”

The return of Moses Moody would certainly provide a lift to what has been a shaky, to say the very least, Warriors' rotation so far on the season. Golden State hasn't been able to find much consistency on either end of the floor this year, which hasn't been helped by the multiple suspensions served by Draymond Green.

Golden State will next take the floor on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 2 at 8:00 PM ET.