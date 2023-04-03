Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Andrew Wiggins was reportedly away from the Golden State Warriors since mid-February because his father has been dealing with a serious medical situation, per Shams Charania. Wiggins reportedly chose to be with his father, Mitchell Wiggins, as his father dealt with the situation.

Andrew Wiggins is expected to return from his leave of absence this week. The Warriors will certainly benefit from his return to the team. Golden State has endured their share of trouble on the defensive end of the floor, and Wiggins can help in that regard without question. He’s also a solid offensive contributor.

As for Wiggins being away from the Warriors, there were a number of rumors surrounding his absence before this latest information was revealed about his father. Plenty of false rumors and stories were shared while he was away from the team. One such rumor even suggested that there was cheating going on between Wiggins and his girlfriend. His girlfriend later denied the allegations.

Andrew Wiggins’ teammate Draymond Green previously addressed the false stories.

“Sometimes people disgust me,” Green said on his podcast. “You don’t know what someone is dealing with, and then you make them deal with THAT?… Stop it, it’s disgusting.”

It is unfortunate that Andrew Wiggins was forced to face such rumors while he was clearly dealing with an extremely serious situation. Trade rumors are one thing, but false stories about a player’s personal life is a completely different issue.

For now, Wiggins will place his focus on returning to the Warriors with the NBA playoffs right around the corner.