Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is currently labeled questionable for Monday night’s scheduled matchup against the Washington Wizards at home.

“Andrew Wiggins is questionable tomorrow against the Wizards with a right ankle sprain. Warriors have a Wizards, Clippers (in LA) back-to-back before All-Star break,” reports Antony Slater of The Athletic.

Wiggins was coming off a subpar performance in last Saturday’s 109-103 home loss at the hands of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. Against the Lakers, Wiggins scored only 12 points on 15-for-13 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and an assist in 31 total minutes of floor duty. He played through an ankle sprain in that game, which slowed his play down.

As mentioned by Slater, Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors still have two games left to play before the league hits the halfway mark of the 2022-23 NBA season with the All-Star break coming right up.

The Warriors are already missing Stephen Curry because of a left leg injury, so there’s increased pressure to deliver for the healthy bodies remaining on Golden State’s roster.

Golden State first played the Wizards this season back in January on the road. Wiggins was available in that game and scored just 14 points with three boards and four dimes while shooting just 6-for-15 from the field in 32 minutes of action in a 127-118 win for Golden State.

If Wiggins ends up getting ruled out for the rematch versus the Wizards, Donte DiVincenzo could get a spot start while Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will have bigger loads on their shoulders to carry the team’s offense.