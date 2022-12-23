By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Andrew Wiggins is officially questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the rival Memphis Grizzlies. Regardless, all signs point to the Golden State Warriors wing making his long-awaited return on Christmas day.

Wiggins was a full participant in Golden State’s practice on Friday for the first time since straining his adductor in early December. Steve Kerr said following the session that he was questionable to play against Memphis, but prior momentum and Wiggins’ post-practice workout certainly suggest he’ll be back on the floor versus Ja Morant and company.

Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain. He's missed the Warriors last nine games and hasn't played since December 3rd against Houston. He's questionable for Saturday v. Memphis pic.twitter.com/TtjsnrwAJ7 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 23, 2022

Wiggins last played on December 3rd, continuing his career-best offensive play by dropping 36 points and eight threes in a home win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors have gone just 2-7 in his absence, about half of which coincided with Stephen Curry being sidelined by a left shoulder injury.

Wiggins started doing on-court work last week, and was listed as doubtful for Golden State’s back-to-back losses to the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. Kerr said between those games that he would likely return versus the Grizzlies, giving the Warriors some much-needed athleticism, scoring punch and isolation defense while tangling with a top-tier Western Conference contender.

Expect Wiggins to spend ample time checking Morant on Sunday, also lightening the heavy offensive load that’s recently been shouldered by Jordan Poole. His length and vertical pop could make a big impact on the glass against Memphis, too, one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the NBA.

The Warriors, obviously, won’t be the same until Curry is finally back in the lineup. But Andrew Wiggins’ return is a crucial first step toward Golden State reaching full-strength, and will certainly help them weather the storm without the reigning Finals MVP.