The architect of the famous Golden State Warriors dynasty of the mid 2010s, former general manager Bob Myers, has a found a new home — but not in another NBA team's front office. Myers is moving to the broadcast booth, joining ESPN as a studio analyst and a game analyst, per Ronce Rajan of the ESPN Press Room. He will bring a ton of basketball knowledge to his new gig, infusing ESPN with his unique insight as a longtime executive in one of the most successful franchises over the past decade or so.

The 48-year old former general manager will be working ABC editions of NBA Countdown (including both the NBA Saturday Primetime and NBA Sunday Showcase series during the regular season and playoffs), joining Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike and Adrian Wojnarowski in the booth.

This development comes as no major surprise, seeing as Bob Myers has been linked to a move to the media broadcast giant in the past few weeks or so. ESPN, in recent months, let go of some of their most prominent personalities, with the likes of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, among others, getting the axe. In need of capable on-air replacements, Myers steps in as the one of the network's more credible purveyors of analysis and takes.

Myers is not the first executive to transition from a front office role to a broadcast one. In fact, a fellow prominent personality of the Warriors dynasty, Steve Kerr, pulled off the same career change with ease after an up-and-down stint as the Phoenix Suns' general manager.

Bob Myers, just this past offseason, led the Warriors after an 11-year stint as the team's general manager. Before Myers joined the Warriors front office in 2011, he spent 14 years as a player agent, with Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and Kendrick Perkins serving as some of his most notable clients.

As the Warriors' general manager, the team won four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. However, Myers revealed that he may no longer have the time and effort to soldier on as the leader of the team's brain trust, paving the way for his move to ESPN.