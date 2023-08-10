Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers is closing in on his next rebuilding project.

Myers, who won four NBA championships as the general manager of the Warriors, is nearing a deal to join ESPN as an analyst for the channel's “NBA Countdown” program, via Ryan Glasspiegl of the New York Post.

Earlier this year, Myers stepped down from his role in the Warriors' front office. In addition to being the team's GM for the 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 title runs, he served as president of basketball operations since the 2016-17 season.

Myers will join “NBA Countdown” at a time of great upheaval. Mike Greenberg is out as the host, with rising star Malika Andrews set to replace him during ABC's broadcast of the NBA Finals. Former NBA player Jalen Rose will also not return to the show. Rose was a fixture on the show for the last 10 years.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The announcers for ESPN are changing as well, with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers replacing Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen will remain in his role.

Although new to the TV analyst role, Myers is no stranger to ESPN. During the 2022-23 season, he hosted a podcast titled “Lead By Example.” It was produced by Omaha Productions, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning's company, and distributed by ESPN platforms.

This venture marks another big career change for Myers. Prior to his successful run in the Warriors' front office, Myers was a player agent, representing NBA players such as Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and Kendrick Perkins.

There was speculation that once Myers left the Warriors, he would spend more time with his family before jumping into a new gig. Apparently, the chance to work for ESPN was too good to pass up.