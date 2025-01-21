The Golden State Warriors have floundered lately after starting the season as one of the NBA's hottest teams. If the playoffs started today, the Warriors wouldn't even qualify for the Play-In Tournament, let alone the postseason. Golden State is showing signs of a dynasty in collapse, with winning no longer the standard and instead a fleeting memory. This collapse has vultures circling the Warriors overhead, waiting for Golden State to start blowing up their roster and trading away their stars, including superstar guard Stephen Curry.

While many wonder if the Warriors would even entertain trading Curry, it's also fair to wonder what he'd get Golden State in return. Although Curry is 36, he's still playing at an elite level this season, showing that he has enough gas in the tank to win a championship, depending on the situation. Considering that ESPN analyst Bobby Marks believes that if Golden State were to trade Curry, he'd command a fairly sizeable return for the Warriors.

“That's the reality of it here,” said Marks in an appearance on the Kevin O'Connor Show. ” I don't see a Nikola Vucevic trade taking this team on a sudden run. I don't believe Zion [Williamson] will get traded. There's just nothing out there.

“That's the hard discussion they're going to have to have this summer. Because for the best interest of the organization, it might be just that move. Because, a year from now, we could be talking again, saying, ‘Bobby, Golden State's 21-20, what do you do?' Like, are you going to overpay Kuminga? What are your options?

“The reality is, and, man, I have not gone through this exercise. If you put Curry on the open market, with multiple years left on his contract, you will get more than what we traded for Pierce and Garnett.”

Breaking down what Bobby Marks implies the Warriors would get in a possible Stephen Curry trade

For those who don't know, Marks was helping run the Brooklyn Nets during the 2013-14 season. Heading into that year, Marks agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics that landed the Nets Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, and D.J. White.

In turn, Brooklyn sent Kris Humphries, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks, Keith Bogans (in a sign-and-trade), and Kris Joseph, along with three first-round draft picks (2014, 2016, 2018) and an option to swap the 2017 first-round pick to Boston.

At first, the Nets' offer to the Celtics didn’t seem league-altering. In 2014, Boston received just the 17th-round pick from Brooklyn. They selected James Young with that pick, who lives in infamy. However, what the Celtics did afterward with their haul put Boston in the position to build another dynasty.

After the 2015-16 season, the Nets finished 21-61, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn's loss benefitted Boston, with the Celtics taking Jaylen Brown with the Nets' 2016 first-round selection.

The next year went even worse for Brooklyn, 20-62. Thanks to the ability to swap picks, Boston had the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft but had no interest in Markelle Fultz, the consensus top prospect. Instead, they traded the top pick to the Philadelphia 76ers and selected Jayson Tatum, who was waiting for them at No. 3.

From there, the Celtics further fleshed out their roster and are arguably the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. So, if the Warriors wanted to trade Curry, Golden State would hit rock bottom. However, like the Celtics, the Warriors could rise again and return to contender status as time passes.