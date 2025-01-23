The Golden State Warriors will have a key member of their rotation back for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Guard Brandin Podziemski is set to return after missing 12 games with an abdominal issue, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X.

Although he didn't have a solid couple of weeks before his injury, Podziemski is a crucial part of the rotation. His physicality, defense, rebounding, and improving offense game make him a staple. After all, Podziemski did enough to make him untouchable in the Warriors' eyes.

Following Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga's respective injuries, they've been without much depth. It's forced Stephen Curry to play hero ball and others to step up. Some of those players haven't been ready for the moment. As a result, they've struggled. Bringing back Podziemski is another guy who is ready for the moment.

Brandin Podziemski's return can do wonders for the Warriors

While Podziemski doesn't have the superstar caliber like Curry does, he brings that edge that Golden State has lacked. Again, the toughness and physicality don't show up on the stat sheet. However, they bring an identity to the team. Without Green, some of that edge is gone.

Still, some of his struggles have been glaring. Following a loss to the Denver Nuggets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr put Podziemski on blast. His averages have been down across the board, but his shooting percentages have taken a major dip. Perhaps returning from his injury will spark that success he found last season.

His initial report didn't say if he'll be on a minutes restriction or not. Either way, Golden State will need all that they can get from their sophomore guard. The Warriors are in the fight for a play-in spot with about half of the season remaining. They hope that Podziemski can remain healthy. They'll likely rely on him as much as possible with the other injuries on the team.