Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was on tour visiting China with his Nike brand after capturing a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics with Team USA. Brandin Podziemski, head coach Steve Kerr, and the Warriors are gearing up for a new era of basketball. After 13 seasons with Golden State, Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks over the summer, ending the Splash Brothers' era. However, after one NBA coach likened the Warriors to a washed-up rock band past its prime, Podziemski fired back at the critic, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Ali Thanawalla.

“We don't love to hear that, but we love to hear that in the fact that we're going to do something that no one expects us to do,” Podziemski said after taking batting practice before the San Fransico Giants game. “They don't think that we're the Warriors that we were before, and for us, I think it's just the best feeling when you don't have anything to lose out there, and you just go out and prove people wrong.

“I think there's a bunch of guys with that mentality that thrive off proving people wrong, and I know Steph [Curry] is one of those guys. So just to be alongside him in the backcourt and in combination with all of our other guys, we're just excited to prove people wrong,” Podz concluded.

The anonymous NBA head coach compared the Warriors to a washed rock band, per Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett.

“I was thinking about this the other day,” one coach told Heavy Sports. “They’re like one of those rock and roll bands that’s still touring. They’ve still got their lead singer, and he can still crank it out at a high level. But it’s not the same band as before — and they haven’t had a hit record in a few years.

“That championship they won against Boston … that’s looking like a lifetime achievement award now. They had the experience and professionalism, and Boston wasn’t ready to deal with that yet.”

Brandin Podziemski reveals mission issued by Warriors' Steve Kerr

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski averaged 9.2 points while shooting at a 45.4% clip, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in his rookie season. But he is positioned for an increased role heading into his second NBA season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has expressed his desire to see Podziemski take more threes after four-time champion Klay Thompson's exit.

“A big focus for them was me shooting more 3s. I don’t know what I shot, but I shot a pretty good percentage. I just didn’t get up enough attempts,” Podziemski said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “They want me to take anywhere (from) eight to 10 per game. That’s what they told me. All different types: off dribble handoffs, off ball screens, catch-and-shoot.”

The Warriors begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 5.