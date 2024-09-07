Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski should have an increased role in 2024-25. After spending 13 seasons with the Warriors, Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks over the summer. At the same time, Podziemski will gain many more looks in the five-time All-Star’s vacancy. But before Podz and the Warriors begin training camp, the Greenfield, Wisconsin native had fun at the Milwaukee Brewers game.

Podziemski threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Brewers hosted the Colorado Rockies on Friday, per the Warriors’ X, formerly Twitter.

The left-hander landed a pitch high in the strike zone and with plenty of speed on his fastball. The Brewers lost 3-2 to the Rockies.

Brandin Podziemski reveals mission issued by Warriors' Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors got a steal in Brandin Podziemski. Selected 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Podziemski carved out a role in his rookie season before starting 28 games for Golden State.

He averaged 9.2 points while shooting at a 45.4% clip, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 2023-24 and earned All-Rookie first-team honors. As the Warriors enter the post-Splash Brothers era, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is anticipating more offense from his sophomore guard.

In an increased role, Kerr wants Podz to keep shooting.

“A big focus for them was me shooting more 3s. I don’t know what I shot, but I shot a pretty good percentage. I just didn’t get up enough attempts,” Podziemski said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “They want me to take anywhere (from) eight to 10 per game. That’s what they told me. All different types: off dribble handoffs, off ball screens, catch-and-shoot.”

Brandin averaged 3.2 3-point attempts while shooting at a 38.5% clip from deep last season. He’s on pace to become a plus-40% 3-point shooter, which could be in 2024-25 as his volume from 8.1 field goal attempts per game increases.

“I think I can get to that amount. The reason they said that is because I’d be watching film last season after every game, and it’s always on there: Missed 3-point opportunity that I didn’t take. There were a good two to four each game that I passed up. If you look at that, it’s a good five to seven per game I could’ve got up,” Podziemski added.

“Now with Klay being gone, Chris (Paul) being gone, someone is going to have to handle the ball a little bit more. I think I’m more than capable of doing that. Given that, I think it leads me to have more 3s.”

When Podziemski reacted to the news of Chris Paul leaving, he understood a tall task was laid out for him. Now, the 21-year-old is prepared for his increased role in 2024-25. In July, Paul signed a one-year, $10.4 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs.