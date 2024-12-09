The Golden State Warriors are off to a 14-9 start and forward Buddy Hield is a big reason for it. He's evidently found a home in the Bay Area, putting up very solid numbers so far. Hield is averaging 14.5 points on 43% shooting from three-point land.

Following a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday where he dropped 27 points, Hield revealed how the Warriors have helped him find “his love for basketball” again.

Via ClutchPoints:

“Last year I didn't have that love [for basketball]… We wanted to find a team that I can feel appreciated and loved, you know Steph and Steve reaching out to me in free agency and communicating, just being here with Steve, Steph, and Draymond and everybody around here, putting their arms around me and helping me get back to my old self,” Hield said. “This team is just unselfish, they make the right play, they play the way I wanna play, on and off the court it's a great group of guys to be around.

You know, I haven't won yet in this league so being around these guys, you wanna learn how to win, you wanna see how they do things, being in here I'm just being a sponge, I'm keeping my eyes open to everything they do.”

Hield was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and ultimately inked a two-year, $21 million deal with the Warriors. There's also a partially guaranteed $3 million for a third year and a player option for a fourth. Hield's style of play has been a perfect fit for Steve Kerr's squad.

The former Oklahoma standout has always been known a solid three-point shooter and Golden State needed another player who can make it rain from long range after losing Klay Thompson in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dubs are winning and Hield is having fun. Needless to say, they've helped him find that passion for the game again.