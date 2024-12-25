Golden State Warriors fans have been in a state of deja vu for some time. They watch their team show promise at various points during a contest before faltering at the end. Following Monday's 111-105 home loss to the Indiana Pacers, which was nearly in their grasp, the Dubs are in eighth place in the West with a record of 15-13. A dominant start to the campaign has been erased, as chemistry concerns continue to fester. The team is nearing full strength, though, at least from a health standpoint.

Gary Payton II is the only player listed on the injury report ahead of the Warriors' Christmas battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Making matters better, the ninth-year guard is being upgraded to questionable (left calf contusion). An intact squad does not foretell an instant turnaround, but Golden State has a better chance of figuring things out with a complete roster.

Warriors aim to build more on-court familiarity

Future Hall of Fame head coach Steve Kerr has already tried to utilize a 12-man rotation this season and could be compelled to unload the bench again in the future. The Warriors are not gelling together as often as they need to, which means more lineup tinkering might be coming. Payton and other role players have an opportunity to increase their minutes. Until five men collectively assert themselves as a successful starting group, the experimental phase is bound to persist.

Payton continues to demonstrate why he is a viable contributor for Golden State, scoring 4.7 points on near-54 percent shooting in just 13.4 minutes per game. His defense is what makes him a welcome energizer off the bench, however. The 2022 NBA champion hopes to showcase his intensity when the Warriors collide with the Lakers on Christmas Day.

Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II and the rest of the team's formidable supporting cast will have to get into a groove if Golden State is going to climb back toward the top of the Western Conference. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are the pillars on which the Dubs stand, but with a bit of reconstruction around them, the Dubs should be able to endure.

Warriors-Lakers starts at approximately 8 p.m. ET in the Chase Center on Wednesday.