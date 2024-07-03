There was a time when there were plenty of doubts surrounding Stephen Curry's likelihood of reaching his superstar potential. After all, Curry was coming off a plethora of ankle issues that limited him to just 26 games played during the 2011-12 season. But the 2012-13 campaign proved to be Curry's breakout, and this was when it became apparent that, sooner or later, he would lead the Warriors to greatness. Heck, even a 14-year old De'Anthony Melton believed this to be the case.

With the Warriors signing Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract, one of the 26-year old's old tweets have resurfaced. Back on May 7, 2013, Melton expressed his support of Curry and the Warriors during their second-round tussle against the San Antonio Spurs with a tweet that has aged rather well.

“I believe in curry right now,” Melton wrote.

De'Anthony Melton saw that his old tweet resurfaced, and he re-echoed his sentiment, sharing an Instagram post made by the House of Highlights account to his own story, with the caption “😂😂😂 always believed”.

When Melton tweeted out his unwavering belief in Stephen Curry's ability to lead the Warriors, the Dubs were coming off a heartbreaking two-point loss in Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the heavily-favored Spurs. Curry was a monster during that 129-127 overtime loss, tallying 44 points on 18-35 shooting from the field, including a few clutch baskets, to almost lead the Dubs to an upset series-opening win.

Fast forward to 11 years later, and here is Curry, still playing at a high level for a Warriors team that's looking to improve upon a 46-win season that wasn't enough for them to make the playoffs. Now, Melton can do his part in helping the Dubs make the most out of the remaining high-caliber years of Curry's career.

De'Anthony Melton could be one of the most underrated pickups of the summer

De'Anthony Melton endured a rough, injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers. But when healthy, Melton is a quality floor-spacer who is not afraid to put up a fight on the defensive end of the court.

Melton gets his hands dirty, playing the passing lanes at an elite level while always being in the grill of opposing ballhandlers. He is averaging 1.4 steals for his career to this point even though he has come off the bench in 204 of his 350 career games, which is simply a testament to how solid his defensive instincts are.

The 26-year old guard can also get hot in a hurry from beyond the arc; in 23 of his 38 games last season, he made two or more triples. During the 2022-23 campaign, he made at least two shots from beyond the arc in 46 outings. He even has a game where he made eight triples. Melton might be streaky, but his three-and-D package makes him a solid two-way fit for the Warriors despite his 6'2 frame.

For the mid-level exception, the Warriors could not have gotten a much better player than De'Anthony Melton. He may not move the needle on his own, but for a team that's always prided itself on the defensive end of the court, he will be a useful connective piece who makes life easier for every one of his teammates.

Warriors making moves

The Warriors may not be too accommodating of their raucous fanbase's demands, but they have made a few quality moves this offseason to bolster the roster in the aftermath of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul's departures. Those departures have gotten the Warriors' player payroll below the tax apron, which has then made it easier for them to spread the wealth more evenly down the roster.

The Dubs, in addition to bringing in De'Anthony Melton, also added Kyle Anderson this Tuesday night in a sign-and-trade using the trade exception generated from the Thompson deal. Anderson was a huge part of the Minnesota Timberwolves team that made the Western Conference Finals, and he fits the Warriors' DNA of hard-nosed defense, preternatural playmaking, and unbridled selfishness.

Anderson also gives the Warriors some positional flexibility and he approximates the impact Draymond Green has on the team. For a three-year, $27 million deal, it's hard not to see the Anderson acquisition as anything other than a win.

And then there's the Warriors' pending acquisition of historically-great sharpshooter Buddy Hield in another sign-and-trade, this time with the 76ers. Hield is a three-point machine who will flourish in the Warriors' system, and he is the rare player who is on par with the outside marksmanship of Klay Thompson.

Like De'Anthony Melton 11 years ago, it might be time for the Warriors fanbase to start believing again — especially if they manage to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz.