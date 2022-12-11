By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

A lot was riding on Saturday’s matchup between the defending champs Golden State Warriors and who many consider being one of the biggest threats to their title defense this season in the Boston Celtics. Draymond Green was well aware of what was at stake in this regular-season matchup, so he thought it would be a perfect opportunity to drop some sage advice for the next generation of basketball hopefuls.

Moments before tip-off, Green was asked to talk about a subject that he seems to be rather fond of: himself. The Warriors star dropped some knowledge for anyone out there who wanted to be the next Draymond Green:

“I try to hang my hat on my basketball IQ. That’s what I think my No. 1 attribute is to the game of basketball,” Green said. “And then I think it’s just undying will and passion to be great.”

The Warriors veteran then talked about the legacy he wants to leave behind, which goes hand in hand with the mindset he brings with him every single game:

“When you speak of greatness, everyone is like, ‘Oh man. You need to be the greatest player ever.’ No, I need to be the greatest Draymond Green that I can be. I don’t need to be in everyone’s Top 5. I need to be the greatest that I can be in my role. So that’s always just my focus: doing whatever I can to help the team win and letting everything else take care of itself.”

For real, though, that’s some pretty epic advice from a man that has been through it all. Green has gone through his fair share of adversity in what has been a very colorful career, and he has come out of it as a four-time NBA champion, among other things. As such, it would be a good idea to listen to what this man has to say and to heed his advice.