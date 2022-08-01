The NBA offseason is in full swing and it is time for some of the world’s best athletes to give their bodies a well-earned rest. This is especially the case with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who are two of the most accomplished NBA players in basketball history. The duo was recently spotted in Toronto living it up and dancing to Jimmy Cooks by Drake and 21 Savage.

LeBron James and Draymond Green having a blast in Toronto 😅 (via city_carspotter/TT) pic.twitter.com/WFx4IikbQv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 1, 2022

Draymond Green has been enjoying the offseason after securing his fourth NBA championship this season. The most recent championship seemed to mean a little extra to the Warriors’ core as they have been elevated to NBA immortality. Green is also set to be eligible for a contract extension. He recently made news for reportedly desiring a max contract.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the Lakers, but that rightfully is not holding back LeBron this offseason. The 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists last season. This was the first time the 18-time All-Star has eclipsed 30 points per game since the 2007-08 season in which he won the scoring title. LeBron was in the mix for the award again this season but did not qualify due to not playing enough games.

It is great to see the two stars having a great time in their offseason. The two have seemingly developed a strong relationship off the court, which includes vacationing together as well as some business ventures. The grind of the NBA season is set to return soon, but for now, the two are rightfully enjoying themselves and getting some away time.