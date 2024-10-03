The Golden State Warriors dealt with an awkward opening to NBA training camps this week. The franchise had to face the reality that they would not look the same next season. Klay Thompson has joined the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Thankfully, there seemed to be a replacement waiting in the wings in Brandin Podziemski but Draymond Green is warning against that narrative.

Green was asked after practice about Podziemski's readiness for a role that required more playmaking and a higher usage rate in Thompson's absence.

“I think he had a pretty big role last year,” Green told reporters (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

I’ll warn him to be Brandin,” Green continued. “You can fall into the trap of so many people saying Klay leaving, you gotta be this, gotta do this. No. Be you. (Podziemski) will have a lot better opportunity to succeed by being himself than trying to fill somebody else role.”

“I can speak to that. When I started the last thing I wanted to do was try and be David Lee,” continued Green. “Because I couldn't, number one. Number two, it's not my skill set. That's not how I'm going to best impact the game. So I'll warn (Podziemski) that if you do great things on the court, if there is something that you do great, do that. If you do it great, the team, offense, and organization will adjust to (your greatness) because it calls for an adjustment.”

“Trying to be Klay or trying to be someone that you're not does not suit you that well. That's my message to (Podziemski),” added Green. “Everything that you do well, do that to the best of your abilities. If you get more minutes, you do more of that. You'll be much better off than trying to be Klay. Klay has a very specific skillset that if I'm honest, there is not one other NBA player with that skill set. Be the best you that you can be. That usually works.”

Warriors waiting on lineup stability

Thompson's void will be hard to fill no doubt. Head coach Steve Kerr says the Warriors' internal battle between Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins for starting roles will be determined through some good old training camp competition.

“There is competition across the board,” Kerr stated. “It's not as simple as, ‘Who is going to be the two?' It's got to be ‘Who is going to be the five? Who's the four?' We know that Steph is the one. But what's the combination?”

“The starting lineup is going to have to be dependent, not only on the first five fitting but the second fitting as well,” Kerr continued. “We've got a lot of work to do to figure out lineups. All the guys can do is compete, play their ass off.”

The Warriors may not have the starting lineup figured out before returning from their Hawaii training camp base. Still, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green are betting they can figure things out before the NBA Playoffs begin. If not, Thompson might not be the last Warriors legend to leave Golden State.