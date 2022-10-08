Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice.

As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According to former NBA star Brandon Jennings, Green is actually what you might call a fake tough guy. In a now-deleted tweet, Jennings called out Green for attacking Poole inside an NBA facility, which he considers to be a “safe ground”:

For those that require context, Jennings is referring to a 2018 incident involving Green and Tristan Thompson. This was after the pair beefed during the 2018 NBA Finals. Both players were guests at an event organized by LeBron James. Out of nowhere, Thompson allegedly punched/slapped Green across the face.

Here are more details from that infamous incident from a 2018 article by The Athletic:

“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.” It was a face mush, another source described it. Other reports have described it as a legit punch, maybe even a quick one-two. Whatever it was, Green was incensed, according to the sources.

As Jennings said in his tweet, Green didn’t do anything about Thompson’s sucker punch, which is why Jennings believes that this is all an act from Draymond.

For some added context, here’s Kendrick Perkins once calling out the Warriors veteran with the same accusation:

So, is Draymond Green really a fake tough guy?