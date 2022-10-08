It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole.

Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.

The real cause of the incident is unknown, but there have been reports claiming that Green was triggered by Poole’s change of attitude ahead of a potential luxurious extension with the Warriors.

For his part, while Gobert didn’t drop names, he appeared to be shading Green in his latest tweet. The new Minnesota Timberwolves big man talked about “insecurity” how it is “always loud.”

Insecurity is always loud. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 7, 2022

Rudy Gobert has a longstanding beef with Draymond Green, so it is not hard to see why many people think he is talking about the Warriors vet here. Considering the reports about Green’s fight with Poole, it is certainly easy to make the connection.

Poole has propelled himself to be the third star of the Warriors and is even set to get a massive extension, while Green’s future with the team is in limbo as his contract extension remains uncertain.

It remains to be seen if Green will react or respond to Gobert’s epic shade, but it won’t be a surprise if we don’t hear from Dray any time soon considering the criticisms he and the Warriors are receiving.