It is no secret that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have endured their issues with one another in the past. However, Green reportedly “chewed out” Jordan Poole following a Golden State Warriors game in late January according to league sources, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The incident was reportedly “well-received” by the Warriors, and played a big role in their 2022-23 season. Green recently discussed the moment with The Athletic.

“I do remember that moment,” Green told The Athletic. “So number one: We all know the situation. We all know what happened. And I felt like I had to earn my voice. A voice isn’t given. For me, I wanted to do things to earn that back, and not just say, ‘Oh, man, I’m Draymond and everybody going to listen.’ Maybe that works, maybe it doesn’t. But if it doesn’t, then you lose all respect, you lose everyone’s ear.”

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s previous preseason altercation led to question marks in regards to leadership with the team. Green had always been a respected voice in the locker room, but the Warriors’ star knew he needed to earn that respect back. The decision to make his honest feelings known to Poole was risky, but it seemed to have worked out in the end.

“And by the way, you may reinsert yourself right there and it’s not accepted. And if it’s not accepted, that’s on you,” Green continued. “Take a step back again. But if it is accepted, it’s — all right, here we go, now we can start putting stuff together and we started to turn the corner. Now, you can feel it. Our team is here, we ready to go. That’s a perfect time.”

Draymond Green’s future with Warriors

The Warriors are currently preparing for Game 5 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Sacramento Kings. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Green with Golden State. For now, both Green and the Warriors are focused on taking care of business in the postseason.