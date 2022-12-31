To the untrained eye, it might appear as if Draymond Green is having a down year for the Golden State Warriors. His numbers don’t look all that flashy and he’s probably been more in the news for things not related to his on-court production. But according to Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Green is still the key who drives the Warriors engine as per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

Billups made that statement ahead of the Blazers game against the Warriors on Friday. Coming into the game, Draymond Green was putting up 8.0 points per game, 6.5 rebound and 6.7 assists while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the three-point line. That’s actually in line with his career numbers of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent shooting three-point range. Green has actually never been a big-time scorer. He’s had some big offensive games before, but the most points he’s ever averaged is 14.0 back during the 2015-16 season. He’s only had four seasons where he’s averaged double-digits in scoring throughout his 11-year NBA career.

Green’s value to the Warriors has always been his all-around game and his defensive ability. He’s had six games this season where he’s reached double-figures in assists. He often makes plays that impact games but don’t necessarily show up in the box score. And he’s never been one to avoid speaking his mind. The Warriors are currently 18-18 and in 10th place in the West, good enough to make the play-in tournament. If they are to surprise teams come playoff time, you can bet that Green will be a big part of that.