On Monday night, Draymond Green had his second-best scoring tally of the season after he scored 17 points, all in the second half, to help the Golden State Warriors to a rare victory on the road against the Washington Wizards. Thanks to a fan that kept on talking trash and questioning Green’s Hall of Fame status, the 6’7 forward had additional motivation to show out with one of the best games of his career.

But it wasn’t particularly the doubts cast upon his Hall of Fame status that irked Draymond Green. As he revealed to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Green was bothered when the fan told him that he was playing like he was “scared”. One of the most fearless players among his contemporaries, this kind of banter clearly struck a nerve with the do-it-all forward, especially when the fan chose to leave the game early, much to Stephen Curry’s chagrin.

“He told me I was scared. I think that set me off more than anything. When he was like, ‘Oh, you scared,’ I was like, ‘Scared?'” Green said.

Why would Draymond Green, the four-time NBA champion who has vanquished the likes of LeBron James and Jayson Tatum in the game’s biggest stage, be scared of the then 17-26 Wizards?

“We’re out here playing the Washington Wizards, on a soft Monday, and the games I’ve played in, and I’m scared? Why would this game scare me?” Green added. “Three p.m. on Monday. Game 42. It’s not even a national television game, let alone a big game. So, I think that probably set me off more than anything.”

That is a very polite, if passive-aggressive, way of saying that the Wizards are not a team that scares anyone, and understandably so. Green has been through a lot in his career, and his legacy is already more than secure. A run-of-the-mill game against one of the most mediocre franchises in the league won’t even worry him for a split second.

Perhaps this could just serve as a lesson for opposing fans – be very afraid of what Draymond Green is capable of when he’s motivated and at his best. And for the Warriors to continue climbing the standings, this is the version of Green they would hope to see on a nightly basis.